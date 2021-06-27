1 hour ago

A sports journalist with Accra based Max FM, Andy Abraham Mantey found himself in some hot waters on Wednesday afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium during Kotoko's match day 30 clash against Karela United.

He was walked out of the Len Clay Stadium when he said that the Kotoko penalty for the second goal which was converted by Fabio Gama was a dubious one.

The porcupine warriors defeated Karela United 2-1 in a match that was fraught with numerous controversial calls from the officiating officials.

Kotoko took the lead in the 21st minute of the game and went into the break with a solitary goal lead.

Just 15 minutes after the restart the away side pulled parity amid some controversy as the assistant referees flag was up even before Berko slotted home for Karela United but the center referee after consultations with his assistant referee awarded the goal.

This call infuriated the Kotoko supporters some who stepped on to the pitch leading to a temporal hold up of the match for some time before it continued.

In the 74th minute there was more drama as Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Evans Adomako was adjudged to have been brought down by the Karela United goalkeeper.

The commentator from Max FM, who was running commentary said the penalty awarded Kotoko was dubious.

This infuriated the Kotoko supporters who bundled him out of the stadium.

CAF STATEMENT BELOW:

CAF has noted an incident that took place on Wednesday 23 June 2021, during the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Karela United where supporters entered the media working area and got involved in a physical scuffle with a media representative Andy Abraham Mantey.

CAF condemned the incident and called for respect of media working areas and also protection of journalists covering matches.

CAF calls on the local authorities to take appropriate actions and also reaffirms independence of media to report on matches without fear or favour.