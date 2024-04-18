4 hours ago

Ghana's sole representative in Africa, Dreams FC, has embarked on a journey to Egypt in preparation for their first leg semi-final match against Zamalek in Cairo on Sunday, 21st April, 2024.

Ghanaian outfit Dreams FC is gearing up for a historic showdown against Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The Dawu-based club has embarked on a journey to Egypt in preparation for their first-leg encounter scheduled for April 21, 2024, in Cairo.

Dreams FC, Ghana's sole representative in the competition, will travel with a 19-man squad comprising players, technical staff, and club officials.

Their quest for a place in the last four of Africa's second-tier club competition marks a significant milestone in the club's history.

Zamalek, formidable opponents with a rich footballing pedigree, secured their spot in the semifinals by overcoming Modern Future of Egypt in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Similarly, Dreams FC earned their place by defeating Stade Malien Bamako of Mali, also with a 3-2 aggregate score.

Notably, Dreams FC's advancement to the semifinals marks a historic achievement, making them the first Ghanaian side to reach this stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in two decades.

Their remarkable journey has captured the attention of Ghanaian football enthusiasts, as they aim to emulate the success of past Ghanaian clubs in continental competitions.

With the first leg set to take place on April 21 and the return leg scheduled for April 28, Dreams FC is poised to write another chapter in their remarkable journey, aiming to overcome Zamalek and advance to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.