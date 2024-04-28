5 hours ago

Dreams FC's remarkable run in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end with a resounding 3-0 defeat against Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite heading into the match with confidence following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, Dreams FC faced a tough challenge against the seasoned Zamalek side.

Zamalek wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with defender Hamza Mathlouthi opening the scoring from a corner kick just 12 minutes into the game.

This early setback unsettled Dreams, and they struggled to regain control as Zamalek continued to apply pressure.

Zamalek's lead was further extended in the 27th minute when Benin forward Samson Akinyoola found the back of the net with a superb finish, leaving Dreams with an uphill battle.

Throughout the match, Zamalek maintained their grip on proceedings, particularly dominating the first half. Dreams FC fought valiantly but ultimately couldn't break through Zamalek's defense.

In the second half, Zamalek sealed their victory with a third goal courtesy of Mostafa Shalaby, effectively ending any hopes of a Dreams FC comeback.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Dreams FC can take immense pride in their historic journey to the semi-finals.

Becoming the first Ghanaian club in two decades to reach this stage of a CAF interclub competition is a significant achievement and a testament to their talent and determination.

As Zamalek advances to the final, Dreams FC's memorable run in the CAF Confederation Cup will be remembered as a remarkable chapter in their history, showcasing their potential on the continental stage.