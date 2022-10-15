3 hours ago

Interim Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has announced his 20-man squad for the club's second-leg clash against AS Real Bamako.

Three players from the first leg have been dropped with goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi and Yassan Ouatching and Daniel Kordie all not part of the squad list.

The injured duo of Isaac Mensah and Salifu Ibrahim are now fit and part of the squad aiming to overturn the 3-0 first leg defeat in Bamako.

The phobians qualified for Africa after winning the MTN FA Cup title last season after beating Bechem United on penalties.

Last season Hearts played in the CAF Champions League and were eliminated at the preliminary stage by eventual winners Wydad AC who eliminated Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate win.

The last time they played in the Confederations Cup, it was another North African opponent JS Saoura who eliminated them on a 4-2 aggregate.

SQUAD LIST BELOW:

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

DEFENDERS:

Samuel Inkoom

Abdul Fatawu Mohammed

Rashid Okine

Dennis Korsah

Konadu Yiadom

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Caleb Amankwah

MIDFIELDERS:

Salifu Ibrahim

Seidu Suraj

Gladson Awako

Gideon Asante Dinho

Enoch Asubonteng

Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS:

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Isaac Mensah

Junior Kaaba