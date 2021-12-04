3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will on Sunday play against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup second leg game in an empty stadium without spectators.

This follows a decision by the Confederations of African Football (CAF) to deny the Algerian side due to the COVID-19 situation in the North African country.

The Ghanaian champions have a healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg tie.

Goals from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng helped the phobians overcome the Algerian side.

The phobians are traveling to Algeria with a 23 man squad and will need to avoid a defeat of 3-0 margin to progress to the group stage.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

The game will come off on Sunday at the Stade 20 Août 1955 on Sunday at 4:45pm local time.