The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast has been rescheduled to January-February 2024.

This follows a decision taken at a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting held on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Rabat.

CAF formally sent a circular communicating this decision to the GFA and all member associations.