Government of the Republic of Cameroon

Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT)

regarding the plan to counter the pandemic in relation to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 (AFCON 2021)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the various mutations of the novel coronavirus require us to take relevant and proportionate action in order to prevent this disease, which poses a serious and very real threat to people, from spreading. Nevertheless, life must continue and we must learn to live with this disease. In Cameroon, as has been the case elsewhere, effective and reliable measures have been taken as part of a coherent and tried-and-tested approach to counter the pandemic. The government has set up a special health protocol to combat COVID-19 that applies to the AFCON.

In less than 25 days, the best 24 African football teams will participate in the AFCON 2021 and special measures must be taken in connection with this important and prestigious event.

As is widely known, organised football plays an important role in fostering integration and peace, as well as bringing people together. It is also a catalyst of hope, a vehicle for shared values and a conduit for joie de vivre, making it possible to transcend difficulties and see beyond our differences. Therefore, despite the additional challenge posed by the pandemic, the AFCON must take place. The official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 9 January 2022 at the Complexe Sportif d’Olembé.

Of course, the AFCON must be organised in such a way as to avoid it creating additional danger to the people of Cameroon, its participants or spectators travelling from abroad. The event could even be leveraged to effectively raise awareness about the steps that can be taken to fight the pandemic.

The AFCON can and must encourage participants and fans to protect themselves and others by following all the steps that currently work to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as washing and disinfecting hands, physical distancing, wearing masks properly and vaccination.

In light of the above, the Cameroonian government, through its Minister of Health and the Minister of Sport and Physical Education, CAF and FECAFOOT have decided that:

1- Supporters may only enter stadiums to attend AFCON 2021 matches if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours.

2- The competent health authorities will take all necessary action to facilitate vaccination and the performance of screening tests at all competition sites.

Moreover, with a view to ensuring objectiveness and neutrality as well as trust on all sides, CAF will use an independent, internationally recognised laboratory to test the national-team players and their delegations.

Yaoundé, 16 December 2021

Minister of Sport and Physical Education, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Narcisse Mouelle Kombi

Minister of Public Health

Malachie Manaouda

CAF General Secretary

Véron Mosengo-Omba

FECAFOOT 1st Vice-President

Céline Eko Mendomo