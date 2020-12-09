7 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has issued a number of sanctions for breaches of its regulations.

There was a $10,000 fine for Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for his social media posts when he and his Gabon team-mates were not allowed to leave the airport on arriving in The Gambia.

Caf's statement said that "Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honour and image of the Confederation of African Football.

"The Caf Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behaviour of the player."

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has also been sanctioned for its role in the incident that saw the Gabon team sleeping on the airport floor on the eve of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

"The Gambian federation did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of Fair Play concerning the reception of the Gabonese Delegation," the Caf ruling stated.

"The Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the Gambian federation a fine of 100,000 USD (One Hundred Thousand US Dollars) of which 50,000 USD (Fifty Thousand US Dollars) are suspended on the condition that the federation is not found guilty of a similar offense within a period of twenty-four (24) months."

The GFF are set to appeal against this decision claiming that the Gabon Football Federation did not inform it of the team's travel plans and that there had been an issue over Covid-19.

The Gambian ministry of health authorities insisted that the Gabonese delegation failed to produce the relevant paperwork for negative Covid-19 tests and also refused to undergo swabs on arrival.