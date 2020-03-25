1 hour ago

The confederation of African Football (CAF) has descended heavily on Zambian Football Association with a fine for hurling missiles in their national team's defeat in the Afcon 2021 qualifies against Zimbabwe in November last year.

The Chipolopolo were defeated by their Zimbabwean counterparts prompting the home fans into a meltdown after their team's successive loss qualifiers.

The Warriors won the match 2-1 courtesy of Khama Billiat’s brace. Partson Dhaka scored the consolation for the hosts.

FAZ confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday.

It read: “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee has fined the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for the missiles thrown on the pitch on November 19, 2019 in the aftermath of Zambia’s 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe in a Group H Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at National Heroes Stadium.

“FAZ has been ordered to pay 7, 500 USD (approximately K127, 000) for the fan’s behaviour that saw them pelt water bottles and other missiles.

“The decision was made in respect of CAF Statutes and regulations in terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83.2 and 151.2 of the Disciplinary Code.”