28 minutes ago

As part of the requirements for Club Licensing, the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association will roll out refresher courses for CAF licence C holders at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram from March 8-11, 2022.

The first batch of Participants are expected to report on March 7, 2022 at 4 pm.

These Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence expires.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah will lead the training with assistance and directives from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and other GFA/CAF Instructors.

Coaches are hereby informed that the training fee for the License C Refresher Course is One Thousand Five Hundred (GHC1,500) which includes feeding for the five days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Coaches are to take the refresher courses seriously as it will be the main Club Licensing criteria for the 2021/22 season since most of the licences were acquired over two years ago.

Participants are to attend with their training kits and Laptop.

Registration is ongoing for the second batch.

LIST OF APPLICANTS