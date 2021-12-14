2 hours ago

The Black Stars will be playing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon but aside that Ghana's sole representative among the knights of the whistle is referee Daniel Laryea.

He is the only Ghanaian among the 64 match officials who will be officiating the biennial tournament which will commence on January 9-February 6,2022.

Laryea has vast experience despite his young age as he has officiated in matches in the CAF inter club competitions, FIFA World Cup qualifiers among others.

In November this year, the 34 year old Ghanaian referee was in charge of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic in Mindelo.

He was also in charge of a CAF Champions League first round match in October this year between Nigerien side US Gendarmerie and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

