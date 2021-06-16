7 hours ago

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba together with Minister of Sports, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya today, 15 June 2021 opened a new office in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Situated in the COCAN building, the office will be operating from today until after the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year. CAF staff will work closely with the Local Organising Committee in various departments and deliverables.

This is in line with CAF’s promise of providing both technical and on-site support in the next few months to Cameroon in the build-up to next year’s flagship tournament.

CAF Communication