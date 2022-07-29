1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football has opened the registration process for the 2022/23 Women’s Champions League season.

Clubs are hereby informed to register their players and officials in the Competition Management System (CMS) for the competition. The CAF Women’s Champions League will be played in Morocco but sub-regional bodies are expected to complete their qualifiers and declare their champions for the continental showpiece.

‘’Please also note that the CMS for the organization of this Champions League is opened, we would be grateful if you could proceed to the registration of the officials and players of your respective clubs’’ a WAFU statement read.

The WAFU B qualifiers would now take place in YAMOUSSOUKRO - Côte D'Ivoire from August 20 to September 2, 2022.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will represent Ghana in the competition after winning the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League.