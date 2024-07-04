3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the draw procedure for the qualifiers of the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in Morocco in 2025.

Ghana finds itself in Pot 1 alongside African Champions Cote D’Ivoire, host nation Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, DR Congo, South Africa, Mali, Algeria, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

CAF's seeding is based on the official FIFA ranking issued on June 20, 2024. The 48 teams qualified for the second round of the qualifiers have been seeded into four levels:

- Pot 1:Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, DR Congo, South Africa, Mali, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon.

There will be 12 groups of four teams (Groups A to L). In each group, the first-place team and the runner-up, except in the group featuring the host nation, will qualify for the final tournament.

Since Morocco automatically qualifies as the host, only one team from their group will advance.

The draw will take place in Johannesburg on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

The draw will engage a total of 48 African nations to determine who qualifies for the 35th edition of the AFCON, the biggest event on African soil.