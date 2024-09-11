4 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the draw procedure for the group stage of the Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt 2024.

After a nearly 8-year absence of continental action, Ghana's Black Sharks are back and are paired in Pot 3 with Mauritania, who defeated Nigeria in last month's qualifications.

In conformity with the regulations governing the competition, hosts Egypt are seeded in Group A while Senegal, the top-ranked team in Africa, is placed in Group B.

Morocco and Mozambique are in Pot 1 while Malawi and Tanzania make up the teams in Pot 2.

The procedure for the draw is as follows:



The first ball drawn from Pot 1 will go to group A, in position A2.

will go to group A, in position A2.

The second ball drawn from Pot 1 will go to group B, in position B2.

will go to group B, in position B2.

The third ball drawn from Pot 2 will go to group A, in position A3.

will go to group A, in position A3.

The fourth ball drawn from Pot 2 will go to group B, in position B3.

will go to group B, in position B3.

The fifth ball drawn from Pot 3 will go to group A, in position A4.

will go to group A, in position A4.

The sixth ball drawn from Pot 3 will go to group B, in position B4.

The Draw for the Final Tournament is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, on the 19th of September 2024.

BS FT Draw procedures English

Meanwhile, the CAF has also announced fixtures for the tournament, which will be staged from October 19, 2024, to October 26, 2024, in Hurghada.

Fixtures - Calendrier - Beach Soccer Egypt 2024