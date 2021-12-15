2 hours ago

Caf has rubbished speculation that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations may be moved away from Cameroon due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A member of the football ruling body has dismissed hint that the biennial football showpiece would be moved from January.

Cases of the Omicron variant are expected to be higher in the coming weeks and that has led to the United Kingdom placing several African countries on their travel red list.

And speculation in the media claimed that the biennial football showpiece could be shifted, or at worst moved to 2022 Fifa World Cup hosts Qatar.

French media outlet RMC Sport broke the news in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th December,2021 that CAF has been forced to take the decision to cancel the tournament because of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

This comes after a letter from the European Clubs Association (ECA) popped up writing to FIFA and CAF that it will not release their players for the bienniel tournament.

CAF has responded to the claims of the European media insisting that its top official, the CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, has arrived in the country to seal preparation for the tournament.

Mosengo-Omba is joining a strong CAF team that is already on the ground in Cameroon together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Cameroon government to deliver a great competition.

“We have put the best support system for this competition. For the last few months, our office in Cairo and also the office in Yaoundé has been working closely with the Cameroon government and the LOC in ensuring that we create the best possible conditions for the visitors," Mosengo-Omba said on Wednesday.

"We are working on a number of aspects now including ensuring the movement of the 24 participating teams, the commercial partners and other stakeholders coming to Cameroon.

“There is a lot of progress in most operational matters and there is work that is currently being done day and night by the host nation, Cameroon to ensure that all the facilities for the teams are ready.

"We know of the massive effort that everyone is putting as part of the final touches on the ground. We see this progress, we acknowledge this progress.”

The tournament will start on January 9 and will end on February 6, 2022.