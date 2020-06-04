3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the suspension of Coaching License Courses indefinitely, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

This was contained in a letter signed by Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah and addressed to all General Secretaries of Member Associations on Wednesday, June,3, 2020.

CAF says the coaching courses will re-start after the COVID-19 period dies out.

The continent’s football governing body, again, stressed that it is left with no option than to postpone all courses until further notice.

The letter reads as follows:

“We would like to inform you that CAF Development Division Team is following up all “Coaching License Courses” requests that have been submitted on the CMS system and we would like to thank you for your efforts and hard work in the creation of the courses programs and all the organization behind it.

“However, we regret to inform you that due to the current situation of the Corona virus pandemic, CAF will not be able to approve any courses, as many airports are closed and lockdown is imposed in many countries. Therefore, we would appreciate your understanding as we are left with no other option than to postpone all courses until further notice.

“As soon as the condition stabilizes globally, CAF will act on your requests. Until then, may you all stay safe and in good health.”