3 hours ago

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has knocked back appeals from African Champions League winners Al Ahly to have the African Cup of Nations date altered.

This will enable them participate in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup which will start three days to the end of the AFCON tournament.

Al Ahly are set to head to the Club World Cup on 3 February, 2022, where they will face off against the likes of European champions Chelsea for global dominance, but the problem is that tournament starts three days before the scheduled end of the AFCON on 6 February.

For weeks now, Al Ahly have been trying to get the AFCON moved forwards from 9 January to 3 January, to allow their players to feature at both tournaments, but such a decision would have a major impact all across the globe.