7 minutes ago

With the TotalEnergies CAF Women´s Champions League qualifying zonal round set to kick-off this week, several clubs have gone through the process with a view of participating in the competition.

The club licensing process for the TotalEnergies CAF Women´s Champions League 2022 started in April 2022 and since then, several clubs have gone through the process with a view of participating in the competition.

For the second year running, the CAF member associations concluded a licensing process at national level in respect to the obligation of their clubs having to meet the criteria and requirements set by CAF for participation in the aforementioned competition.

According to the CAF Women’s Champions League competition regulations, all clubs must undergo a licensing process at the Member Association level and have been granted a license to participate in the aforementioned competition.

Chapter 1 – Organisation of CAF Women Champions League, article 2.5

“To be eligible to participate in the competition, clubs must have obtained a licence issued by the competent national body…and be included in the list of licensing decisions to be submitted by this body to the CAF administration by the given deadline.”

For participation in the in the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League Morocco 2022 (zonal qualifiers and final phase), the engaged clubs had to fulfil the criteria related to:

· Sporting

· Infrastructure

· Administrative and Personnel

· Legal; and

· Financial

Considering that the CAF Women's Champions League is only in its second edition since the big launch last year, CAF has decided to maintain mandatory selected minimum Club Licensing requirements for clubs to meet, such as:

SPORTING CRITERIA

Article 25 Medical Care of Players

INFRASTRUCTURE CRITERIA

Article 28 Availability of Training facilities

ADMINISTRATIVE AND PERSONNEL CRITERIA

Article 31 General Manager/CEO or Individual(s) Responsible for the Management of

Women’s Football

Article 32 Medical doctor

Article 33 Physiotherapist

Article 34 Head Coach of first squad

Article 35 Assistant Coach of first squad

Article 36 Officers and/or Coaching staff in the Team Delegation

LEGAL CRITERIA

Article 43 Declaration in Respect of Participation in CAF Women’s Champions League

Article 44 Minimum Legal Documents

FINANCIAL CRITERIA

Article 48 Bank Account

In terms of the Coaching License requirements for the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2022 (zonal qualifiers and final phases), the following coaching requirements were set as mandatory:

Head Coach Licence:

• CAF “A”, CAF “B” or exceptionally this edition CAF “C”

• Other Confederation “PRO”, “A”, “B” or "C"

Assistant Coach Licence:

• CAF “A”, CAF “B” or CAF “C”

• Other Confederation “PRO”, “A”, “B” or "C"

At the end of the club licensing process, a total of 34 Clubs were Licensed from 34 CAF Member Associations for the CAF Women´s Champions league 2022 edition.

Organization of the Final tournament

For the Organization of the final tournament, the CAF Executive Committee approved Morocco as the host of the 2022 edition.