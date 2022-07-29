1 hour ago

The West Africa Football Union Zone B (WAFUB) has announced a new date and venue for the WAFU B Women’s Champion's League qualifying tournament Cote D’Ivoire 2022.

This was contained in a notice from the WAFU B secretariat and copied to all Member Associations.

‘’In compliance with CAF requirements concerning competition stadiums, repair works are taking place both at Robert Champroux and Sports Park Stadiums initially selected for the organization of the Women's Champions League Cote d'Ivoire 2022 from August 13th to 26th , 2022’’ the statement read.

The competition has therefore been moved to YAMOUSSOUKRO, the capital of Côte d'Ivoire and will take place from Saturday, August 20 to Friday, September 2, 2022.

Ghanaian Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies are placed in Group B alongside Union Sportive des Forces Armées (USFA) of Burkina Faso, Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria and Athleta FC of Togo.