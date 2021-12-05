2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have named their starting eleven against Algerian side JS Soaura in the second leg clash of their CAF Confederations Cup game

There is a new person in post as Richard Baidoo replaces Richard Attah who is indisposed whiles Isaac Agyenim Boateng who replaced Ibrahim Salifu when he went down injured in the second half of the first leg keeps his place.

Aside that no additional change has been made as the team remains the same to the one that started the first leg.

The Ghanaian champions have a healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg tie.

Goals from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng helped the phobians overcome the Algerian side.

The phobians traveled to Algeria with a 23 man squad and will need to avoid a defeat of 3-0 margin to progress to the group stage.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

The game will come off later today at the Stade 20 Août 1955 at 4:45pm local time.

Below is Hearts of Oak line up against JS Saoura

Richard Baidoo (GK)

Fatawu Mohammed

William Dankyi

James Serwornu

Raddy Ovouka

Mohammed Alhassan

Salim Adams

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Isaac Agyenim Boateng

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Substitutes

Richmond Ayi

Nuru Sulley

Salifu Ibrahim

Enock Asubonteng

Isaac Mensah

Emmanuel Nettey

Caleb Amankwah

Suraj Seidu

Victor Aidoo