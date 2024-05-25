3 hours ago

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has reportedly received his first call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup qualification matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

At just 21 years old, Sulemana has showcased his potential with impressive performances for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A this season.

The young midfielder has scored two goals in 21 appearances, drawing attention from the national team selectors.

Sources indicate that Sulemana is among several young midfielders set to be named in the squad by Coach Otto Addo.

His inclusion highlights the coach's strategy to integrate promising talent into the national team setup.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mali on June 6 in Bamako, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The team aims to secure maximum points from these fixtures to bolster their chances of qualifying for the next World Cup.