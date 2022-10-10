1 hour ago

As part of efforts to increase the investor base in Ghana and provide more innovative solutions to meet the investment needs of clients, Cal Asset Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of Calbank PLC, has unveiled two unique Collective Investment Scheme products unto the capital market.

The product, CAL Advantage Unit Trust is a medium to long-term investment plan that balances the market risks of unit holders through Fixed Income and Equities instruments, while CAL Benefit Unit Trust, is a fully Fixed Income vehicle that is positioned as an emergency fund for investors.

Speaking at the launch of the products, Chief Executive Officer of Calbank PLC, Philip Owiredu, lauded the introduction of these two products.

He said they were innovations borne out of constant learning, and they were key in ensuring that Cal Asset Management as a company achieves its growth and survival objectives.

In line with this, Mr. Owiredu said the board and the management developed a three-year strategic plan running from 2021 to 2023.

As part of the main strategic initiatives, he said, “the first was to have the company carry out a competitive analysis and position itself in such a way as to compete favourably in the marketplace.”

Mr. Owiredu also said there will be an ongoing review of the “sustainability of its current business module.”

Source: citifmonline