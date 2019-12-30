1 hour ago

CalBank Limited has organized a Thanksgiving service at it's head office in Accra as part of activities to mark the end of the year 2019.

The mammoth event was to "thank God for seeing them through the year 2019," organizers have said.

Sunday's event, which was under the supervision of Rev. Fr. Kpanie Addy SJ., saw the full participation of management and staff of the bank, amid prayers and awards session.

It was a day, which was also used to mark a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Managing Director Mr. Frank Adu Jnr, who leaves after 30 years of service.

Theme for this year's Thanksgiving was picked from Psalm 3:3.

Outgoing MD, Mr Adu Jnr shared fond memories of his stay in office with a team of workers he described as very youthful, anxious and passionate.



Delivering his last address, Mr Adu Jnr said he is available to mentor and guide the youth.

“I see those (youth) who will borrow money to take a trip to Dubai, US, wherever to go and have fun because others are doing it. If you can't afford it, don’t try it," he said.

"Don’t borrow to go and have fun. You must rather invest because if you don’t invest and you retire, you will go looking for a job."

The incoming MD Mr. Philip Owiredu was awarded for his 15 years of service to the bank as well as the head of marketing Mr. Kofi Siabi with 10 years of service.

Awards were given to staffs who have served from ten,fifteen and twenty five years respectively.

Long term service awards were given to those who have worked with Calbank for twenty five years.