47 minutes ago

As the situation around Coronavirus continues to evolve, we as a bank are doing everything we can to ensure our customers’ banking needs are met during these uncertain times with the appropriate safeguard protocols in place.

As always, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remain our highest priority and our thoughts are with everyone who has been, and continues to be affected during what is a difficult and emotionally challenging time.

In that light, we have increased the daily transactional limits across all our channels to enable customers to meet their basic banking needs without constraints. This is in light of calls for Ghanaians to practise social distancing and stay at home as much as possible so together we can fight to prevent or reduce the transmission rate of Covid-19.

Customers can use any of our online banking channels such as CalNet, Mobile Banking (*771#), CalBank App to purchase airtime, pay bills, pay vendors, transfer funds, shop online among others.

The Bank recognizes the dramatic steps we must all take to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and hence has reduced some of its charges and waived others completely. Highlights of some of the reviewed charges include:

- Increase in daily transactional limit from GHS1,000 to GHS10,000 on *771#;

- Increase in daily transactional limit from GHS10,000 to GHS30,000 on CalNet

- Increase in daily transactional limit from GHS10,000 to GHS20,000 on CalBank App. These increased limits cut across instant bank transfers, inter and intra accounts transfers, bank to wallet transfers amongst others.

- Increase in daily transactional limit on CalPay for Merchant Payments

- Increase in card transaction limits in accordance with the Card type on our ATMs, POS and for e-commerce.

- Charges on GIP, ACH and Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) have been waived completely and

- Reduction in some of our online charges

Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking stated, “CalBank understands the challenges facing customers during this period of social distancing. The Bank has therefore reviewed some aspects of its operations to ensure customers are not challenged. The Bank has also ceased receiving manual (hard copy) instructions from clients. Our relationship officers and other frontline staff are on call to assist our customers with their requests. We, therefore, encourage customers to use wire transfers and to continue to engage their Relationship Officers.”

He further added that, “Management has also put in place stringent monitoring protocols to ensure that all systems during this challenging period are continuously up and all the Bank’s security protocols are strictly monitored.”

He finally cautioned customers to be wary of activities of fraudsters who may want to take advantage of the emergency situation to defraud them of their money. Customers should therefore follow the information security awareness tips shared with them.

Customers can reach the Bank by calling us toll-free on 0800500500 or chat with us through our Live Chat service on our website. Also available are our social media channels which customers can use to contact the Bank whenever they face any challenge when banking online.

For customers who may want to visit the branch, our branches remain open as we still continue to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to i.e. hand washing, cleaning of surfaces, sick staff staying away from work amongst others. We have also provided hand sanitizers in all branches for customers to sanitize their hands before and after performing their banking.

We, encourage all our clients to take full advantage of our digital channels to do all their banking and reduce carrying cash as we work together to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Let’s ensure to follow the protocols and stay safe.

CalBank, Forward Together