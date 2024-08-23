16 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has called on Ghanaian football clubs to prioritize the welfare of players by offering better salaries as a strategy to retain top talent and enhance the competitiveness of the local leagues.

Amankwah, who recently joined Ethiopian side Commercial Bank FC after leaving Hearts of Oak, highlighted the significant pay disparity between Ghana and other African leagues, noting that players in Ethiopia are paid much better than in Ghana.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Amankwah emphasized that improving player salaries would not only help keep quality players in the Ghana Premier League but also attract more fans to the stadiums on matchdays.

"If there is money in Ghana, we will stay and play in the Ghana Premier League," Amankwah stated. "If you have a key player and you allow him to leave, what benefit will you get? Which player will the supporter come to the stadium to watch?"

He urged clubs to invest in their players, believing that this approach would significantly impact the league's quality and popularity.

Amankwah's departure is part of a broader trend of Ghanaian players seeking opportunities in other African countries like Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Africa, where the financial rewards are more attractive.