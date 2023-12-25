56 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban played a crucial role in Genoa's remarkable 2-1 comeback triumph against Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

The match, filled with drama and determination, unfolded with Sassuolo initially taking the lead through Andrea Pinamonti's goal in the 28th minute.

Undeterred, Genoa showcased resilience, with Albert GuÃ°mundsson leveling the score by converting a penalty. The stage was set for Ekuban's late heroics, and the Ghanaian striker delivered a decisive goal, securing Genoa's first away victory in nine matches.

This significant win not only marked Genoa's comeback but also disrupted Sassuolo's dominance, with the victory representing Sassuolo's first loss against Genoa since January 2020. Additionally, Sassuolo's winless streak at home extended to six games.

Following this victory, Genoa currently occupies the 13th position on the Serie A table, amassing 29 points from 17 games. Ekuban's late goal, his first in the ongoing league after 12 games, adds to Genoa's momentum.

As the Serie A season unfolds, Ekuban aims to contribute more goals, further solidifying his impact and Genoa's standing in the league.

The comeback victory against Sassuolo serves as a testament to Genoa's resilience and Ekuban's ability to be a game-changer on the field.