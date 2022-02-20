3 hours ago

There has been rumours swirling around that Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban is set to return to Turkey next season barely a season after arriving in Italy.

Ekuban joined Genoa in the summer after starring for Trabzonspor in the Turkish league but has struggled for game time at Genoa.

Agent of Ekuban Mathieu Markaroğlu has rubbished reports that his client has set his sights on a return to Turkey next summer.

Reports were that Ekuban is being chased by Besiktas and will leave Genoa next summer but it has been denied by his representative.

"There is no initiative from any club at the moment."

The 27-year-old has one goal and two assists in 24 matches with the Italian team in all competitions this season.