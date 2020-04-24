1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has attracted the attention of clubs abroad with his performance for Trabzonspor during the season.

The striker is in demand as British clubs continue to circle for the signature of the Ghanaian player.

Latest to join the tall list of clubs interested in the Ghanaian striker is Italian side Lazio.

Rangers, Lazio, Milan and Celtic all want Ekuban. However, the answer of Ghanaian is clear: I have never had a championship in my career. First, I will win trophies with Trabzonspor.

Ekuban, who has played for 6 teams in his career, excluding Trabzonspor has never experienced the joy of winning a trophy in his career and Trabzonspor presently lead the Turkish Super league on goal difference.

"Trabzonspor has added a lot to my career. I found myself here and very close to my dream championship. My priority is winning trophies with this form".

Reports in Turkey have linked the player with moves to Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers as the two giants jostle for the striker with other European club.