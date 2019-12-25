1 hour ago

After over two months on the sidelines injured, Ghana's Caleb Ekuban has played in his first ever league game since returning from injury.

The striker was an 83rd minute substitute after Yusuf Sarı suffered an unfortunate injury and had to leave the game.

Trabzonspor won the game against Konyaspor by a lone goal to nil courtesy an Alexander Sorloth goal in the 37th minute of the game.

Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for Trabzonspor on since his return from a two month injury lay off in a Turkish Cup game.

Trabzonspor pummeled lower tier side Altay 4-1 in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup game

The Ghanaian striker suffered a broken toe injury in training after colliding with a teammate and was sidelined for close to two months before getting back on to the pitch.

He has however called for patience as he strives to recapture the blistering form he was in before the injury lay off.