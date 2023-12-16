11 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker Caleb Ekuban played a crucial role as Genoa secured a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Italian Serie A on Friday.

The match-week sixteen fixture took place at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, where Genoa came from behind to share the spoils with the Bianconeri.

Juventus took the lead in the 28th minute when Federico Chiesa scored from a spot-kick.

However, Genoa quickly responded after the break, with Ekuban providing the assist for Albert Gudmundsson to level the score just three minutes into the second half.

Ekuban, who came on as a substitute for Johan Vasquez, made an instant impact by setting up the goal that secured a crucial point for Genoa against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian has made 11 Serie A appearances for Genoa in the ongoing campaign.

The draw against Juventus adds to Genoa's points tally in the Serie A, and Ekuban's contribution showcases his ability to make an impact on the field.