58 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Caleb Ekuban provided an assist in Trabzonspor’s 2-2 stalemate against Besiktas away from home on Saturday.

Caleb Ekuban a second half substitute came of the bench to provide the assist that helped his side secure a draw.

The away side took the lead very early in the game in the game through prolific striker Alexander Sorloth.

Besiktas who were the home side equalized through another Ghanaian K.P Boateng in the 57th minute.

The home side cranked up the pressure and got the lead through Croatian centre back Domagoj Vida in the 65th minute to give Besiktas a 2-1 lead.

Caleb Ekuban came on a minute later after Besiktas’ second goal in place of Erdogan Dogan.

His introduction worked like magic as he provided the assist late on in the game as Alexander Sorloth scored his second goal of the day and earn a vital point for his side.

The draw ensures that Trabzonspor stay atop the Turkish Superliga on 45 points same as second places Sivaspor with a game in hand.

Ekuban who started the season in blistering form has been blighted by injury worries but it appears all is behind home now.