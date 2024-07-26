4 hours ago

Ghana international Caleb Ansah Ekuban displayed exceptional form in Genoa's 3-2 victory over Mantova in a preseason friendly match on Thursday.

Called into action, Ekuban delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a brace to help Genoa secure the win at Campo Sportivo Cesare Benatti.

The former Trabzonspor forward wasted no time, opening the scoring for the Serie A side just six minutes into the game.

He then doubled Genoa's lead in the 23rd minute. Mantova managed to pull one back in the 38th minute through Mattia Muroni.

Just before halftime, Morten Frendrup added a third goal for Genoa, solidifying their advantage.

Mantova's Alessandro Debenedetti scored in the 63rd minute to narrow the deficit, but Genoa held on to claim a 3-2 victory.

Ekuban, who joined Genoa in 2021, recently signed a two-year contract extension with an option for an additional year.

Since his move from Trabzonspor, he has become a key player for Genoa, playing a pivotal role in their 11th-place finish last season.

The 30-year-old scored four goals and provided three assists in 29 matches last season, primarily playing as a left winger.

His preseason form suggests he will continue to be an integral part of Genoa's squad in the upcoming season.