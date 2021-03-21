9 hours ago

Black Stars striker Caleb Ekuban was in tip top form on Saturday as he bagged a brace for his Turkish side Trabzonspor in their win over Ankaragucu in their Super Lig game.

The host beat their guest by 4-1 in a match which Ekuban scored a brace to help his side clinch all three points.

Trabzonpor began the game in quick fashion pressing the away side high up the pitch and their persistence paid off as they scored the first goal in the 8th minute through Caleb Ekuban.

The away side after conceding the goal began to assert themselves in the game and asking all the questions of the Trabzonspor defence.

It did not take long as in the 26th minute of the game Ibrahim Akdag grabbed the equalizer for Ankaragucu.

Two minutes after the equalizer, Ekuban reminded everyone of his talents as he scored his brace to make it 2-1 for the home side.

Trabzonspor made sure of the results as Djaniny made it 3-1 with the game heading into the break.

The home side put the cherry on the cake in the 94th minute as Edgar Le scored the fourth goal making it 4-1.

Trabzonspor are now 4th on the league table with 55 points, after 30 matches played so far.

The Ghanaian striker has now scored eight goals and registered three assists in 24 games for Trabzonspor this season.