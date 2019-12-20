3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for Trabzonspor on Thursday night since his return from atwo month injury lay off.

Trabzonspor pummeled lower tier side Altay 4-1 in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup game on Thursday.

The Ghanaian striker suffered a broken toe injury in training after colliding with a teammate and was sidelined for close to two months before getting back on to the pitch.

Former England and Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge opened the flood gates for Trabzonspor in the 51st minute of the game .

Then Caleb Ekuban added a second goal five minutes after Sturridge had opened the scores with the Englishman being the provider of the assist in the 63rd minute.

Midfielder Ivanildo Fernandes made it 4-0 in the 71st minute before Altay grabbed what proved to be only a consolation in the 83rd minute through Marco Paixao.

Trabzonspor won the match with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline after winning the first leg 2-1 a fortnight ago.

Hopefully it is the start of good things to come for Caleb Ekuban as he was in a blistering form before the injury curtailed his exploits.