3 hours ago

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban scored his first league goal for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super league on Sunday afternoon in his team 1 nil win over Erzurum BB.

The Ghana striker who was part of Ghana's team that played in the AFCON 2021 double header qualifier against Sudan did not take long to make his presence felt when he slotted home a pass from Abdülkadir Ömür in the 23 minute to open his account for the season.

Trabzonspor the home side were asking all the questions and pressing for more goals after opening the floodgates but the away side were very resolute at the back thwarting several efforts of Trabzonspor.

Ekuban who is an integral member of Trabzonspor has been sidelined with injuries curtailing his involvement making just four appearances in the league this season.

Trabzonspor who nearly won the league last season are currently struggling in the Turkish League lying 15th on the table