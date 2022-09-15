1 hour ago

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the call for an independent probe into the Aisha Huang saga is not an attempt to score political points.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Ablakwa said, “when I call for a probe, I am not hoping that only my political opponents will be caught.”

“If there are NDC elements who even are still serving as Members of Parliament with us and there’s proof to expose them so that we will be safe so that we can live, why not.”

Mr. Ablakwa added that “I am not going to waste my time trying to defend anybody.”

“This matter for me goes beyond cheap partisan points scoring,” said the MP.

Aisha Huang and three others were denied bail after the court hearing on Wednesday.

She is standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

They have all been charged with mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

Since Aisha Huang was arrested earlier in September, there has been controversy about how she left Ghana and how she ended back in the country.

She was said to have been repatriated in 2018, but Mr. Ablakwa claimed Aisha Huang was not escorted as was required.

President Akufo-Addo later said he was unsure whether Aisha Huang was deported from Ghana in 2018 or fled.

This prompted the government to subsequently share documents indicating she was given a notice of repatriation in December 2018.

The Information Minister also said definitely that Aisha Huang had been repatriated.

But in court on Wednesday, police officials prosecuting the case said she sneaked out of the country and sneaked back.

Source: citifmonline