National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call the Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, to order.

Mr Gyamfi has accused the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC caucus of betraying the party after the House voted to approve all the vetted nominees for ministerial positions Wednesday night.

The party had directed its members to vote against some of the nominees, especially those with security portfolios.

“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power,” he posted on Facebook.

But, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Mubarak, who has also joined calls on the NDC to carry out a reshuffle at its leadership in parliament, said though Mr Gyamfi has the right to criticise, he could have done that constructively and not to attack the Speaker and leadership of NDC in parliament.

“What crime did Alban Bagbin commit for you to attack him this way? For a whole Communications Officer to attack Muntaka, Haruna and the Speaker like this means he doesn’t know them too well. Does he know how they fought for the party during the elections?

“It is good to criticise constructively and not to attack the image of persons in the party. Sammy Gyamfi needs to be called to order because he is completely out of order,” Mr Mubarak said.

Going forward, Mr Mubarak added the leadership of the party must instill discipline to prevent such developments.