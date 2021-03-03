2 hours ago

Freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has advised embattled Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to call the police on Board Chairman of the Audit Service Prof Edward Dua Agyeman if he(Dua Agyeman) shows up in his ( Mr Domelevo) office to restrain him from assuming his duties.

Prof Dua Agyeman has said that Mr Domelevo is deemed retired since according to his discovery, Mr Domelevo was born on 1st June 1960 and should have retired last year. He also accused him of having lied about his nationality.

But Mr Azure Awuni has called on Mr Domelevo to resume work today after the expiration of leave, which had been forced on him by the President.

“Daniel Yaw Domelevo should go to work. If that shameless imposter of a board chairman shows up, he should call the police,” Mr Azure Awuni wrote.

Mr Azure Awuni’s call on Mr Domelevo to show up for work is granted in the fact that Prof Edward Dua Agyeman ceased to be Board Chairman of the Audit Service on the 7th of January 2021 following the end of the first tenure of President Nana Akufo-Addo, in line with Presidential Transition Act, 2012(Act 845).

Indeed the Chief of Staff had written to inform all boards that they stood dissolved and would have to be reconstituted by the President.

Prof Dua Agyeman has come under criticism for alleging that Mr Domelevo lied about his nationality and age in his Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) records.

