Efforts by a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, to understand the rationale behind the appointment of Nana Bediatuo Asante as Ambassador-at-Large, proved futile as he was directed by Kwame Sefa Kayi to address his questions to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who made the appointment.

On the June 25, 2024, edition of the Kokroko show, Atik Mohammed struggled to understand why President Akufo-Addo would seek to enlarge his government six months before the elections.

Speaking as a panellist on the show, Atik Mohammed asked Sefa Kayi if he understood the decision, but Kwame Sefa Kayi responded that he was not in a position to understand the president's decision and therefore urged Atik Mohammed to place a phone call to President Akufo-Addo to find out why he has appointed Nana Bediatuo Asante his Executive Secretary as Ambassador-at-Large.

Below is how the conversation unfolded:

Atik Mohammed: "The Executive Secretary of the president is now Ambassador-at-large. Chairman (referring to Kwame Kayi), do you understand?"

Sefa Kayi: "No, I don't."

Atik Mohammed: "Have you heard the news?"

Sefa Kayi: "Yes, I have."

Atik Mohammed: "But do you understand? What on earth would make a president appoint his executive secretary as ambassador-at-large six months before an election?"

Sefa Kayi: "Kindly call him and ask him."

Atik Mohammed: "Does he even listen?"

Sefa Kayi: "I don't know."

Atik Mohammed: "If he were a listening president, maybe... If he were a listening president, he wouldn't do this. The president is exhibiting some insensitivity to Ghanaians. What's happening in the world that demands the appointment of an Ambassador-at-Large?"

Bediatuo Asante earns diplomatic role:

It will be recalled that on June 25, 2024, the president announced the appointment of his Executive Secretary as the new Ambassador-at-Large.

A ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 24, 2024, also announced the appointment of other diplomats in addition to Nana Bediatuo.

President Akufo-Addo charged the new envoys with the mission of enhancing Ghana's global standing and safeguarding its interests.

"Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country," President Akufo-Addo stated.

In all, three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors were handed their appointment documents.