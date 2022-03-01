37 minutes ago

Former coach of the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria, Samson Siasia has urged Nigerian coach Augustine Eguavoen to hand a call up to English-born Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze ahead of the World Cup play off with Ghana

He says that Nigeria lacks a creative spark in the team that can distribute accurate passes to the attackers to score goals and the youngster can be the solution.

According to Siasia, the English-born attacker of Nigeria descent has similar attributes to Jay Jay Okocha and it will be prudent to get him ahead of the Ghana clash.

“We don’t have a number 10., that is a creative midfielder in the mode of Jay Jay Okocha that can distribute accurate passes to the strikers. We just don’t have them now that is why I have been thinking of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace. The Super Eagles need that player. He could be the next Okocha if we invite him.” Siasia told Sun News

“I have told Eguavoen that the team needs a player of his mood. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles. We need somebody like him in the team because if you don’t have an offensive player who creates chances for the strikers to score, the team will have problems.

“That is why we had the problem we faced during the Nations Cup in Cameroon. Strikers like Awoniyi will run around without getting the ball and we will say he did not play anything, yet nobody gave him the ball.

“When Sadiq came in, even though he missed many chances, he, however, created some chances too. Awoniyi is a good player, scoring very well but we have to understand the network between the midfielders and attackers.

“If the strikers don’t get the balls, they have to create the changes by themselves. This is the biggest chance we have. We are not bad defensively and I was surprised they keep blaming the goal we lost against Tunisia on the goalkeeper, but they forgot that great keepers need to have good defenders.” He added.

The 23 year old attacker was born in Greenwich to Nigeria parents and is eligible to play for Nigeria but has played for England at youth team level.

The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25th, 2022 whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on 29th March 2022.