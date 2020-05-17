51 minutes ago

Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Zempare, has berated the former President, John Dramani Mahama, asking him to tame what she described as his "chicks".

This was after she accused the ex-President of unleashing his ally, one Priscilla Heman Adiepena of unleashing 'unprintable words' towards the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

In a statement sighted by Ghana Guardian, Joyce Zempare said: "It is so pathetic that the opposition NDC has succeeded in reducing our body politics to insults, lies and murderous habits".

Below is the full writeup:

JOHN MAHAMA MUST CALL HIS CHICKS TO ORDER

My attention has been drawn to some unprintable words poured out on our distinguished first lady H. E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo by a lady called Priscilla Heman Adiepena, a strong NDC member and a close ally of John Mahama.

The Holy Bible entreats us at Exodus 20:12 to "respect your father and mother so that you may live a long time in the land that I am giving you".

If not NDC members, who in Ghana at his or her youthful age, will macho the enthusiasm to rain insults on a beautiful 69 year old woman who might even be older than her mother.

The awkward behavior portrayed by Adiepena comes to vindicate the founder of the NDC, H. E. Former President Rowling's on his statement that "the NDC members have no brains except their acidic mouth".

I dare Adiepena to upload pictures of her biological mother on social media platforms for Ghanaians to judge between our beautiful 69 years old Rebecca and her mother, who really looks like schnapp bottle.

It is so disheartening that for the sake of "come back", John Mahama has released the babies with sharp teeth and acidic mouth to attack, insult and denigrate every person who does not support the return of Mahama.

We believe politics is about issues and we have been engaging in that discourse.

However, we will not sit idle for Mahama trained boys and girls to insult the most distinguished elders of our society and go scot free.

For the avoidance of doubt, below are few mentioned among the numerous contributions Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has made to the development of Ghana.

- The construction of the new Maternity unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

- The construction of Korle-Bu Paediatric Center Unit.

- The construction of Anaafo market in Cape Coast.

- Construction of 16-bed fully equipped health center at Kwame Anum in Ga South Municipality.

Your relevance of existing as human being is not how well you can insult elderly people rather, your contribution to the society in which you live.

On the above mentioned contributions made by Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, let's compare her to what Mrs. Lordina Mahama did so we decide who deserves commendation.

We in the NPP are not going to insult Adiepena's mother neither will we insult Lordina Mahama because we were nurtured at home. Our parents taught us to honour elderly people.

I call on all NPP ladies to desist from any form of exchanges with Adiepena and her NDC folks on this matter.

Let's trust in the judgment of Ghanaians.

Long live NPP

Long live H. E. Mr&Mrs Akufo-Addo

Long live Ghana.

Joyce Zempare

Dep. Communication Director

New Patriotic Party