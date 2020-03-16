1 hour ago

The District Chief Executive for the South Tongu District, Emmanuel Louise Agama, has described calls made by a youth group in Sogakofe for his resignation as politically motivated and personal vendetta being carried out on him by leader of the group Maxwell Lukutor.

Mr. Lukutor who is leading a youth action against the murder of a Sogakope South Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli has called for the head of the DCE over the recent security breaches in the district.

In a statement, Mr. Lukutor said the DCE has failed to deliver on his mandate to protect the community and should resign.

In response, the DCE at a press conference held in the District Assembly on Friday said the call does not correlate with the security situation in the district.

He recounted that between 1995 to 2000, the residents of Tefle Traditional area, recorded the cruellest atrocity when 8 persons were murdered; a period the NDC was in power yet no one was asked to resign.

“Since 1995-2000, in his own backyard; Tefle Traditional area where he comes from, atrocities were carried on the citizens of the area, where over 8 persons were murdered in cold blood. In fact, in 1995 at Tefle, there persons; Bediako Atitsogbey, Amegborlo Kisseih and Agbo Boni were shot dead in cold blood with 5 others injured.

The second murder incident was in 2000, when two persons; Christopher and Ati were shot dead. Does he think we have short memories,” he questioned.

According to Mr. Agama, he is shocked that Mr. Lukutor never demanded for the head of the DCE during the NDC regime, given that a total of 7 more murder cases have been recorded in the district between 2010 till date.

“…from 2010 about 7 deaths were recorded with the body parts of some of the victims removed and none of the perpetrators was apprehended and could not ask the then DCE who was the Chairman of DISEC to resign because his party was in power.”

He stated that the call for his resignation is an afterthought that is politically motivated.

“The call for me as a DCE and Chairman of DISEC to resign is an afterthought. It does not correlate with my actions or inactions in the death of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli. It is politically motivated and I could sense a personal vendetta on that call for me to resign,” he emphasised.

The DCE said that Mr. Lukutor’s action is creating a situation for miscreants to intensify nefarious activities, which includes robbing innocent residents to make him [DCE] look bad in the eyes of the public.

He assured that the killers of the Assemblyman would be brought to book but urged the public to be security conscious and to report any of such bad persons (criminals) to the law enforcement agencies.

“I want to urge the citizens of South Tongu to be on the lookout for any bad elements and should report any criminal or their activities to myself or the law enforcement agencies”.

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was killed by some unknown persons at his residence in the wee hours of Sunday, 1 March, 2020.

His wife and daughter were badly injured in the attack but have been discharged from the hospital.

The Volta regional police command has since announced the arrest and detention of four persons suspected to be linked with the murder. The four are said to be assisting police investigations.

Starrmonline