7 hours ago

Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has downplayed calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the results of the general election in court.

The lawyer argued that such calls are unfounded, given that the party has the right to resort to other lawful options such as protests, to challenge the outcome of the polls.

“I have heard people say they should stop demonstrations and go to court. That is a very naive statement. You cannot determine for them how they want to prosecute their case. It is their constitutional right to demonstrate,” he said on The Big Issue.

Mr. Kpebu also indicated that the NDC’s protests could be an attempt to elicit “public sympathy”, following an unfavourable election.

The NDC has alleged electoral fraud which they claim influenced the outcome of the 2020 presidential polls.

There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country as a result, with a recent one near the Electoral Commission Headquarters seeing some 26 persons arrested.

The NDC has already indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.

It has said it will consider seeking redress after auditing figures from all polling stations and gathering all relevant evidence relating to the elections.

Citifmonline