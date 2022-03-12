43 minutes ago

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has kicked against any form of support linked to calls for the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kinsford Bagbin to give up his work based on his health grounds.

Mr Bagbin has undertaken a couple of medical trips to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since last year for an undisclosed ailment.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, Mr Bagbin jetted off again to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for another medical review.

He left the shores of Ghana for his sixth trip since August last year and is expected to return on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Speaker Reacts

Days after he left, the Speaker of Parliament through the Parliamentary Service issued a March 7, 2022 statement in which matters relating to his medical trip were addressed.

The statement essentially dealt with the purported reports around the composition of his delegation on one hand, per diems paid and claims that his children were part of the delegation.

Resign, If Unfit

His travels have become topical because of the hung nature of the current Parliament, where his absence means there are 137 MPs apiece on both sides, in which case all things being equal, government cannot pass important Bills.

He has serially been attacked by some Ghanaians and other pro-government voices who have insisted that he should vacate the seat and take care of his health if need be, in order not to obstruct Parliamentary business.

Recently, Managing Editor of The National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr aka Kabila, called on the Speaker to resign on grounds of ill-health to save Ghana’s Parliament.

"If we need to save the Speaker, let's save the Speaker by asking him to resign quietly so that somebody who is healthy and stronger can occupy the space. After all, when he resigns today, he's entitled to all the things that he is entitled to till he dies.

''He swore that he won't allow anything to become an impediment in the function and functioning of Parliament. Mr. Speaker, by your own words [on your honour] these your travels on health grounds are becoming an impediment to functioning of that second arm of government, the Legislature. With the greatest respect, in the name of your own words and on your honour, I'm pleading with you 'save Speaker Bagbin' by resigning and let's get a new Speaker," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning.

Bagbin's Health Important

Interestingly, some MPs within the majority side alo seem not happy with his frequent trips – they claimed his absence is not helpful to proceedings in the august house.

But, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu strenously disagrees with their assertions.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ in an interview with Mr Bagbin’s "health is also important to the state".

“I don’t want to talk about this but no one knows when he or she will be down with a sickness,” he told host, Kwesi Aboagye.