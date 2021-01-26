2 hours ago

Chelsea have named German coach Thomas Tuchel as their new coach after club legend Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday.

The 42 year old becomes the first ever German trainer appointed by the blues and he joins Chelsea on an initial 18 month contract with an option for another year.

Tuchel departed PSG not long ago despite guiding them to their first ever Champions League finals last season before losing out to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

He stayed at Paris Saint Germain for two and half years before being replaced with Mauricio Pochettino last month.

At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.

said: ‘I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

‘We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!’

Director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club.’

Tuchel will take his first training session this evening and will be in the dugout for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Wolves.