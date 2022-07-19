58 minutes ago

London-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is happy to be back to playing again after missing a chunk of last season through injury.

The winger played for Chelsea for the first time in a long while over the weekend in their 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Club America on their USA tour.

He picked up an Achilles injury in March at the end of last season and just returned for the blues and was handed 45 minutes in their game on Saturday.

Goals from Timo Werner and a late winner from Mason Mount after a Reece James own goal gave the London side all three points.

"It’s really good to be back out there, especially having been out for four months or so," he said as quoted by the club's official website.

"Coming back in to play a game is really good and I’m just buzzing to be out on the pitch again. I thought the boys did well, it was a good result to start pre-season and we need to keep pushing from here. The hard work starts here and now we look forward to the next game.

"I feel really strong. It takes a while to get back into the swing of things after a long spell out but I felt good out there and hopefully we can keep building from here as a team.

The former Bayern Munich target added: "They were a strong, physical side but we expected that. We sort of knew that coming into the game and they made things difficult for us, but we prepared well and it was a good workout for us."

"It was good for everyone to get 45 minutes and that’s what we all need right now. It’s a step in the right direction in terms of fitness and hopefully we can build on this now."