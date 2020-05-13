1 hour ago

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has picked players he idolized growing up as a footballer and unsurprisingly has chosen club legend Didier Drogba and Brazilian icon Ronaldinho.

He was engaged in a chat with former Chelsea teammate and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 19 year old winger says the two icons inspired his football growth enormously growing up as a footballer.

"My idols for me would be, I'd say Ronadinho and Drogba," he told Courtois. "Of course Drogba because he was at the club when I was young and been watching him growing up and Ronaldinho because I love watching him play exciting football," he added.

Ronaldinho had a successful career with Brazil helping win the World Cup in 2002 while helping Barcelona clinch the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian was also the two time World footballer of the year and won several La Liga titles.

Didier Drogba on his part also won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and several Premier League titles with Chelsea and is highly revered at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had his breakthrough season last year under Italian coach Maurizio Sarri and has become a part of Frank Lampard's squad this season.