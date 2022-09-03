1 hour ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi made a blistering start to his loan stint with Bayern Leverkusen as he provided an assist for his side's second goal in their 3-2 defeat against Freiburg.

He came into the game in the 61sst minute for Jonathan Tah and four minutes later provided an assist for Patrik Schick to make it 2-2.

The English-born Ghanaian sealed a deadline-day switch to the German side after struggling for game time at his childhood club Chelsea.

The winger has been with Chelsea since Under-8s level, making his senior debut from the bench in a win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2018. Since then he has made 126 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

There was interest from Juventus, Dortmund, Southampton, and Leicester City are all interested in taking him on loan.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was concerned about playing time at Chelsea as he was entirely left out of the league opener against Everton and was on the bench against Spurs and Leeds.

Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.