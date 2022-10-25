1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed the events leading to his temporary exit from Chelsea in the summer.

The winger joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on loan but says that he held talks with Chelsea co-owner Tod Boehly before departing.

He reveals that then manager Thomas Tuchel did not want him to leave but Boehly came in but insisted the deal will only be a loan move.

Hudson-Odoi came to prominence under Maurizio Sarri in 2019 at Chelsea but has struggled to nail down a place in the team with injuries and poor form his bane.

"Sometimes it was difficult and frustrating. You are sitting on the bench or might not even be in the squad and then you're like 'what on earth have I done to deserve that?'he told the BBC

"I train well every day, I give my all in every game, but then I don't get picked. Of course if there are other players doing well in your position, they should get picked as well, but at the same time, you always want to fight for your position and have a fair chance."